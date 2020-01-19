Telangana HC Slams Cops For Arrest of Osmania Professor C Kasim

The Telangana High Court chided the state police for arresting Osmania University professor Chintakindi Kasim from the college premises on Saturday, 18 January, allegedly in connection with a four-year-old case involving Maoists.

The Court ordered the police to produce Kasim before them by 10.30 am on Sunday, 19 January.

“We placed the facts before the Court. How the police entered the house breaking the back door and terrorised the family, how grounds of arrest were not informed and all mobile phones were forcibly taken away,” Kasim’s lawyer said to The Indian Express.