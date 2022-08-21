ADVERTISEMENT

Two Arrested for Beating Dalit Man With Slippers in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The man was beaten up by the village head of Tajpur and the former head of Reta Nagla village.

PTI
India
Two people were booked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for allegedly beating a Dalit youth with slippers after the video of the incident went viral on the internet, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar (27), a Dalit man, was beaten up by the village head of Tajpur, Shakti Mohan Gurjar and Gaje Singh, the former village head of Reta Nagla village, with slippers, who also threatened to kill him.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters both the persons have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The village head, Shakti Mohan, has been arrested by the police and a search is on for the second accused, he said.

Bhim Army workers along with the members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in outside the Chhapar police station to protest against the incident, demanding strict action against the accused.

Police have tightened security in the area.

Topics:  Uttar Pradesh   Muzaffarnagar   Dalit 

