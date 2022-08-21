Two Arrested for Beating Dalit Man With Slippers in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters both the persons have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The village head, Shakti Mohan, has been arrested by the police and a search is on for the second accused, he said.

Bhim Army workers along with the members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in outside the Chhapar police station to protest against the incident, demanding strict action against the accused.

Police have tightened security in the area.