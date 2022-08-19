Why Do Dalits & Adivasis Still Face Injustice After 75 Years of Independence

About 5 lakh reserved jobs have vanished in the last 6 years. In 2014-15, about 14 lakh people from the reserved category were employed in central government jobs, while only 9 lakh remained in 2020-21. It is true that government jobs are decreasing for everyone, but people from the affluent sections find it relatively easier to bag private sector jobs due to their families' background. They may even resort to getting into private business owing to the backing of their families. That's why, if the Dalits and Adivasis do not have access to government jobs, then their upliftment is hindered.

In response to a question asked to the prime minister in Parliament in July 2022, the Centre said that in 10 government departments, 53,293 reserved posts out of 85,777 posts remain vacant. That is 62% of the total reserved posts.