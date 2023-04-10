'He Regrets': Dalai Lama Apologises to Boy's Family Over Viral 'Kissing' Video

A day after a video showing the Dalai Lama allegedly 'kissing' a boy on his lips went viral, the Tibetan spiritual leader Monday has apologised to the boy and his family.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement said.