'He Regrets': Dalai Lama Apologises to Boy's Family Over Viral 'Kissing' Video
In the viral video, the Tibetan spiritual leader can be seen pointing to his mouth and sticking his tongue out.
A day after a video showing the Dalai Lama allegedly 'kissing' a boy on his lips went viral, the Tibetan spiritual leader Monday has apologised to the boy and his family.
“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement said.
What Happened?
The incident took place on 1 March at an event organised at the Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, a suburb of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, for M3M Foundation.
As part of the event, Dalai Lama interacted with more than 100 students and officials of M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, and gave them tips on how to be successful in life, according to a press release issued by the foundation.
During the event, a minor boy is seen asking Dalai Lama if he can give him a hug. The video then shows the Dalai Lama 'kissing the child on his lips' as the latter leaned in to pay his respects.
After a few seconds, the Tibetan spiritual leader can be seen pointing to his mouth and sticking his tongue out.
While many on Twitter pointed out that sticking your tongue at someone is a traditional form of greeting or sign of respect, several others expressed how uncomfortable they were with the gesture – and sought an explanation from the Dalai Lama.
