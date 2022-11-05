Cyrus Mistry Accident: FIR Against Dr Anahita Pandole For 'Negligent Driving'
Dr Pandole, a noted obstetrician and gynaecologist, was reportedly driving the car at the time of the incident.
The Maharashtra Police on Saturday, 5 November, registered a first information report (FIR) against Dr Anahita Pandole, in connection with the accident that claimed the life of industrialist and former Cyrus Mistry, in Palghar district, in September.
Why?
Dr Pandole, a noted obstetrician and gynaecologist, was reportedly driving the car at the time of the incident. She has been booked for allegedly 'causing death due to rash and negligent driving' under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the Times of India reported.
According to Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil, the FIR was filed after her husband Darius Pandole's statement, and on the basis of a final report by Mercedes Benz based on their analysis of the car's data chip.
But, what happened?
The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes right after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai, the district police said on 4 September.
Former Tata group chairman Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius Pandole was in the front seat, and Dr Pandole was at the wheel, police said.
The car then hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. The driver, Anahita Pandole (55), and her Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured, and rushed to the hospital.
Has Anahita recovered?
Dr Pandole continues to remain under treatment at a Mumbai Hospital. According to reports, Darius was discharged earlier this week, and recorded his statement before the police at his residence.
