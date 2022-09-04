Cyrus Mistry Road Accident: 'Driver Lost Control,' Says Palghar Police
Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his car, the police said.
Former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry, died in a road accident in Palghar near Mumbai on Sunday, 4 September.
As per the Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a divider. Out of the four people present in the car, two died on the spot, and the others were moved to a hospital.
While Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinesha Pandol were killed in the accident, Anayat Pandol and Darisyash Pandol were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed as per procedure."Palghar Police
Reacting to Mistry's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer condolences to his family.
"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.
Baramati MP Supriya Sule also took to Twitter to offer condolences.
"Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it," she wrote.
Mistry's body has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital in Gujarat for post-mortem examination. He is survived by his wife and two children.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Cyrus Mistry
