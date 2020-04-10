“Want to Go Home”: Migrant Workers Protest in Surat, Over 60 Held

According to local reporters, some vegetable carts were torched and policemen resorted to lathicharge, as numbers of migrant workers on the streets swelled on Friday evening.

DCP Surat Rakesh Barot said, “The incident happened around 7-7.30 PM. When the police arrived, some people from the crowd pelted stones. Their primary demand is to return to their native homes. To control the situation, the police detained about 60-70 people.”