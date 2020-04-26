"India's war against coronvirus is a people-driven war. People are coming forward to help everyone," says PM in his second Man-Ki-Baat show amid the lockdown.Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his monthly radio programme Mann-Ki-Baat at 11 am on Sunday, 26 April, as the country continues to be in a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.In his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on 29 March, PM Modi apologised for “taking harsh steps that caused inconvenience to common man,” and called the fight against COVID-19 a battle of life and death.“Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow,” he tweeted on Saturday evening.PM Modi Hails FarmersThe Prime Minister began his address by thanking the farmers of the country.He said:"In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps in our country. Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent, also some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school etc."'I Bow Before The People Of This Country'"I bow and respect the 130 crore people of this country for what they are doing during this time. Every sector has been innovating during this period. Whether it is people from Aviation or Railways, they are all working to make our lives easier. They are working hard to deliver medicines and other essentials to all parts of the country," said the Prime Minister.New Online Platform For Corona QueriesDuring the Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister announced the Union government's latest online platform for coronavirus-related queries called covidwarriors.co.in. He appealed to people to come forward and become warriors themselves in the fight against corona.'Healthcare Workers Have Hailed Latest Ordinance'The Prime Minister spoke about the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, which amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The Amendment provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property."Many health care workers have hailed the latest ordinance brought in to protect them. This law was necessary to protect our doctors and nurses", said the Prime Minister.In the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM also had some guests – Indians who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered succesfully – share their thoughts with him.Since the previous address, a second phase of nationwide lockdown has been imposed which will end on 3 May. The government has also announced some relaxations in the lockdown rules including opening neighbourhood and stand-alone shops providing non-essential goods and services but under certain conditions.The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 26,496 on Sunday, with the tally including 19,868 active cases, 824 deaths, 5,803 cured or discharged patients and one migrated patient, according to the Health Ministry figures. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)