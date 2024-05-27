'Want To Give Him Dignified Funeral': Daughter of Bangladesh MP Killed in Bengal

As per investigators in Dhaka and Kolkata, Anar had arrived in Kolkata on 12 May for medical treatment and stayed at his friend Gopal Biswas' residence in the Baranagar area for two days before he went missing.

Anar told his friend Gopal Biswas on the afternoon of 13 May that he had a doctor's appointment and that he would be back by that evening. When he didn't, Biswas filed a complaint with the local police on 18 May.

Investigators from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Bangladesh Police told the media that after strangling Anar, the perpetrator(s) allegedly dismembered the body inside a washroom in the New Town flat. They reportedly skinned the body, removed the flesh, and minced it into 80 pieces to prevent identification. They then disposed it of across the city.

Akhtaruzzaman hired a hitman for Rs 5 crore to carry out the murder, The Daily Star newspaper reported quoting sources in intelligence agencies in Dhaka and Kolkata. But these men were never paid the Rs 5 crore, the newspaper added. It added that the assailants were operatives of the Purbo Banglar Communist Party (PBCP).