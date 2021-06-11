Surviving COVID: Got a New Job, But Not Respect, Says a Sex Worker

Suman is one of over 3,000 sex workers who live in Delhi's red-light area at GB road. Unfortunately, sex workers are considered an insignificant part of our society and almost no one takes up issues that concern them, be it politicians, policy makers or even media.

But like all of us, sex workers too are not immune to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quint spoke to several sex workers to find out how badly they had been hit.

Suman was trafficked to GB road 17 years ago when she was just 24 years old. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, her income has fallen by 60-70%. Because of the uncertainties in her profession, she decided to join an NGO. But her dreams to be a part of society did not work out.