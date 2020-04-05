Sex Work in the Times of COVID-19: How Delhi’s GB Road is Coping

Since then, she says, she “slowly learnt to embrace her work”. But she seems to be upset while saying this. “What could I have done, there was no other way. I wasn't educated, nor did I know how to do any other work”, she says.

After many years of saving money off her work, Payal managed to save some money to send her five-year-old son to school. But it was not enough. Last year, when she enrolled her son into a school, even with all her money and belongings combined, she couldn't manage to pay the entire fees. Desperate to enroll her son, she borrowed money from a moneylender who lives nearby. “The admission fee that we have to pay at the time of admission is much more than the yearly fees,” she says. While the annual fee was close to 30,000 rupees, the admission fee was about 50,000 rupees.