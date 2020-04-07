MPs to Lose Rs 27,000 Per Month in Allowances Post 30% Pay Cut

Members of Parliament will now also have to forfeit a total of Rs 27,000 per month from their constituency allowance and office allowance, according to government orders.

This is besides the 30 per cent cut in the monthly salary of MPs from Rs one lakh to Rs 70,000.

According to the orders, the Joint Committee of Parliament in consultation with the government recommend a 30-per cent cut in Constituency Allowance of Rs 70,000 per month of each MP, which comes to Rs 21,000 per month.