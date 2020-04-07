COVID-19: Ordinance Promulgated to Reduce Salaries of MPs by 30%

An ordinance to amend a law to reduce the salaries of members of parliament by 30 per cent for one year "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic" was promulgated on Tuesday, 7 April.

The Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 will come into force immediately.

The ordinance will insert a new sub-section in the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament Act 1954 to give effect to reduction in salaries.