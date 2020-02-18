Coronavirus Effect? Mumbai Dentist Tries to Get Mother’s Body Home

As fears of coronavirus lead to the shutting down of travel routes and more restrictions continue to be placed on transportation to and from affected areas, Mumbai-based dentist Puneet Mehra is caught in the crossfire as he has been unable to get his mother’s body back from China.

On 24 January, Mehra and his mother, Rita Mehra, were travelling on an Air China flight from Melbourne to Mumbai. During the flight, Rita Mehra died due to a heart attack, despite attempts at CPR and resuscitation, and the flight had to make an emergency landing at Zhengzhou Airport.