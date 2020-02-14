Fighting the Novel Coronavirus: Less Hatred, More Empathy

I do not wish to minimize the severity of this health crisis. There is a high risk of being infected if we are not mindful of our hygiene, and if we do not take the preventive measures indicated, such as wearing an appropriate mask in public places, avoiding physical contact with others, avoiding crowded areas, etc.

Logically, people with a debilitated immune system are more likely to fall ill, and have a smaller chance to make a quick recovery. However, it is simply ridiculous to assume that everyone in China has contracted the virus, and that once someone’s infected, they will definitely die.

Although the low death rate of the virus is not an excuse not to take this crisis seriously, it certainly helps put things into perspective. Several online platforms such as Wechat are offering real-time statistics on the number of people confirmed to have the virus, those suspected of having it, those who have recovered, and finally, those that have passed away.