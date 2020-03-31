How Did a Jamaat Conference Make Nizamuddin a Coronavirus Hotspot?

In the last 24 hours, Nizamuddin, the congested area in the heart of the national capital, has emerged as one of the hotspots on the Health Ministry's list of at least 10 hotspots where testing for coronavirus will be ramped up.

Why was this decision taken? Because from Kashmir to Telangana to Tamil Nadu, some of the recent cases of infection can be traced back to a particular event – the Tablighi Jamaat Conference that was held in Nizamuddin and was attended by hundreds of Indians and foreigners from all over India and abroad.

How exactly did the Jamaat Tablighi conference increase coronavirus infections within country? And were there oversights by the government too? Tune in to The Big Story!