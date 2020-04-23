Lockdown in India Impacted 40 Mn Internal Migrants: World Bank

The nationwide lockdown in India which started about a month ago has impacted nearly 40 million internal migrants, the World Bank has said.

“The lockdown in India has impacted the livelihoods of a large proportion of the country's nearly 40 million internal migrants. Around 50,000–60,000 moved from urban centers to rural areas of origin in the span of a few days,” the bank said in a report released on Wednesday.

According to the report - 'COVID-19 Crisis Through a Migration Lens' - the magnitude of internal migration is about two-and-a-half times that of international migration.