No Food, No Cash, No Jobs: Why Surat Migrant Workers Long For Home

Not just in Surat, protests have broken out in many big cities where hundreds of migrant labourers have been craving to go home. After the first lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi, thousands tried to walk long kilometres back to their villages but soon the inter-state borders were sealed.

The labourers had to stay back in the cities and towns, with uncertainty over getting food, fear of falling sick without a rupee in their pockets and a sense of betrayal towards the government that promised aid.

Since the first protest in Surat on 30 March when 93 people were held for defying lockdown and attacking policemen, many have questioned the motives behind so many people gathering at one place demanding to be sent back home.

We spoke to some of the migrant labourers who work in the textile industries in Surat to know why they want to get home.