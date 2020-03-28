COVID Lockdown: 53 Labourers from Dungarpur Stuck in Delhi & Nasik

Around 50 labourers from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district are stuck in Delhi's Rohini area and Maharashtra's Nasik district.

According to Jaipur-based social activist Chhaya Pachauli, who is associated with NGO Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, two groups of tribal migrant labourers are not able to move from their temporary shelters in Delhi and Nasik respectively.

Thirty-one labourers, most of whom work in Delhi's dhabas have been putting up in a single room for the last few days as there is no means of conveyance available that can take them to Rajasthan border.