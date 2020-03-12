India’s 1st Coronavirus Death Confirmed: K’taka Man Had COVID-19

"Symptomatic treatment was given to him but their family decided to shift to a hospital in Hyderabad. While he was being taken back to Kalburgi, he died in transit," said Sharat B, Deputy Collector, Kalburgi had said.

Earlier, the Health Commissioner had denied reports on Wednesday of the man’s death being connected to the virus.

“It is clarified that the rumours floating in the media regarding the death of a 76 years old man from Kalburgi owing to COVID-19 is false. His sample for COVID-19 has been collected and sent for testing. The media is requested to help the government in creating awareness and not creating panic,” he had said.