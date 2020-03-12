India’s 1st Coronavirus Death Confirmed: K’taka Man Had COVID-19
A 76-year-old man from Karnataka’s Kalburgi, who passed away and was a suspected coronavirus patient, has been confirmed to have had COVID-19, Karnataka Minister for Health B Sriramulu confirmed.
The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. The Telangana government has also been informed since the man had visited a private hospital there.
The body was buried on 10 March itself and protocols have been followed while doing so, Health department officials told The Quint.
He arrived in Kalaburagi from Saudi Arabia on 28 February. On arrival, he was admitted to the isolation ward at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) upon showing symptoms of COVID-19 on 5 March.
"Symptomatic treatment was given to him but their family decided to shift to a hospital in Hyderabad. While he was being taken back to Kalburgi, he died in transit," said Sharat B, Deputy Collector, Kalburgi had said.
Earlier, the Health Commissioner had denied reports on Wednesday of the man’s death being connected to the virus.
“It is clarified that the rumours floating in the media regarding the death of a 76 years old man from Kalburgi owing to COVID-19 is false. His sample for COVID-19 has been collected and sent for testing. The media is requested to help the government in creating awareness and not creating panic,” he had said.
