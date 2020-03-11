Union Min Raises ‘Go Corona’ Chant, Leaves Twitterati in Splits
With the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, governments around the world are making concerted efforts to thwart the spread of the deadly disease.
However, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramadas Athawale, proposed a unique solution to check the coronavirus outbreak in India.
International Diplomacy?
At a recent prayer meeting held in Mumbai, the minister was heard leading the chants of “Go Corona! Corona Go!” as he met the Chinese Consul General Tang Guocai.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha tweeted, “Union Government leaves no stone unturned to combat #CoronaVirus. One of its ministers Shri Ramdas Athawale leads from the front.”
Several Twitter users were confused about the Chinese consulate supporting the slogan. A user wrote, “What an idea Sir ji to send Corona Virus out of India. But surprise is Chinese consulate supports slogan.”
AIMIM MLA, Imtiaz Jaleel – while referring to the viral video – tweeted, “Finally the cure for Corona found by none other than the dynamic minister in the BJP’s Modi govt.”
While another user poked fun at the video saying, “Shri Ramdas Athawale will defeat #coronovirusindia.”
