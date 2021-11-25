12 of 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya Set To Join Trinamool Congress: Reports

Twelve of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, are set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, 25 November, PTI reported.

"Twelve MLAs of the Congress out of 17 in Meghalaya have decided to join the TMC. We will formally join the TMC under the leadership of former CM Mukul Sangma," Shangpliang, the MLA from Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills said late on Wednesday night, reported PTI.

The Congress MLAs will join the TMC at an event at 1 pm on Thursday.

Around 10 pm on Wednesday, the Meghalaya MLAs submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and informed him of their change of status, sources said, reported NDTV.

This comes at a time when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi on a three-day visit, pushing for a united opposition.