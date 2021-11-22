16 TMC MPs Seek Appointment With Home Minister Amit Shah Over Tripura Violence
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a contempt plea of TMC over the "worsening" law and order situation in Tripura.
Sixteen Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen, and Mala Roy, arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday, 22 November.
Meanwhile, a delegation of TMC MPs protested outside the Ministry of Home Affairs over the alleged police brutality in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state of Tripura.
This comes a day after the Tripura Police arrested actor and TMC Youth President Saayoni Ghosh on the charges of promoting enmity between people, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy.
On Saturday, 20 November, Ghosh had allegedly disturbed a municipal poll rally of BJP leader and state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Ashram Chowmuhani area.
Ghosh had responded to the FIR saying, "I have been charged with attempt to murder for saying khela hobe."
In a video of the incident that has surfaced online, Ghosh can be seen saying "khela hobe" from a car as it crosses a gathering that was reportedly being addressed by Biplab Deb.
Stating that the brutal attacks are taking place on TMC officials, Derek O’Brien asked for the appointment on Monday morning, sharing a video in a tweet.
The protest by TMC MPs also comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s three-day visit to New Delhi, starting 22 November. Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over violence in Tripura.
Meanwhile, speaking on what took place on Sunday, TMC MP Sushmita Dev said, “They vandalized the PS and attacked us twice yesterday. The DGP & IGP are not available on phone. Apparently, the DGP is in some conference with the PM, whereas his state is in chaos. Clearly, the law & order situation is not a priority for the govt (sic)”, news agency ANI quoted her as saying.
She added, “Our workers have been beaten, our cars have been broken; there's a false case against Saayoni Ghosh and we expect protection from the Tripura police.”
Further, informing that they haven’t yet received an appointment, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “We haven't gotten an appointment to meet yet. If we meet, we meet; if we don't, we don't. This attack on democracy has been going on for the past 4 months. BJP wants TMC's programs to shut with the help of goons and police, but we continue fighting. They're scared that Tripura is slipping from under their feet,” ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a contempt plea of TMC claiming that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day ahead of civil body elections.
The Court had earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner, ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI.)
