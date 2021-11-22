16 TMC MPs Seek Appointment With Home Minister Amit Shah Over Tripura Violence

Sixteen Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen, and Mala Roy, arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday, 22 November.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TMC MPs protested outside the Ministry of Home Affairs over the alleged police brutality in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state of Tripura.