Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav’s Younger Son Dies by Suicide in Jabalpur
The police suspects that Vibhu was suffering from depression and said that psychological aspects would be examined.
(If you have suicidal thoughts, or if you know someone who needs help, please refer to this state-wise list of credible mental health professionals.)
Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav's younger son Vibhav alias Vibhu allegedly shot himself dead at his residence on Thursday, 11 November, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.
MLA from Bargi, Sanjay Yadav also reached the hospital as soon as he got to know about the incident. 17-year-old Vibhu was a Class 12 student and was alone in the house when the incident took place.
ASP Rohit Kashwani said that Vibhu shot himself in the head in the changing room near the bathroom of the house. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.
Kashwani added that the police is collecting more details. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna also reached the spot.
Apart from ascertaining who was in the house after the incident, police suspects that Vibhu was suffering from depression and said that psychological aspects would be examined.
Moreover, a suicide note was found by the police. In the note, Vibhu has praised his parents. The servants had pulled him out by breaking the door of the room.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.