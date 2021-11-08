ADVERTISEMENT

Bhopal Hospital's Children Ward Catches Fire; Rescue Ops Underway

Vsuals emerging from Bhopal show parents having assembled outside the hospital in relentless wait for updates.

Children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh on Monday, 8 November caught fire.

Rescue operations are presently underway. MLA Vishwas Sarang has rushed to the spot and is reportedly overseeing the rescue operations.

Unsettling visuals emerging from Bhopal show parents having assembled outside the hospital in relentless wait for an update on their children.

(This is a developing story.)

