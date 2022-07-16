'Manufactured Charges' Congress on Gujarat SIT's Allegations on Ahmed Patel

The SIT probing the charges of fabrication of evidence and conspiracy linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots case filed an affidavit stating that accused activist Teesta Setalvad, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and retired DGP R B Sreekumar were allegedly part of a "larger conspiracy" attempting "dismissal or destabilisation" of the government at that time.

The statement said that this was carried out at the "behest" of the late Ahmed Patel, who was at the time serving as the political advisor to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.