2002 Gujarat Riots: Probe Team Says Ahmed Patel Plotted Against Narendra Modi

Additional sessions judge DD Thakkar took the Special Investigation Team or SIT's reply on record and posted the hearing on the bail application on Monday.

Ms Setalvad has been arrested, along with former IPS officers RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in Gujarat riots cases.

"The political objective of the applicant (Setalvad) while enacting this larger conspiracy was dismissal or destabilisation of the elected government... She obtained illegal financial and other benefits and rewards from rival political party in lieu of her attempts to wrongly implicate innocent persons in Gujarat," said the SIT's affidavit.

Citing the statements of a witness, the SIT said the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel. At Ahmed Patel's behest, Ms Setalvad received ₹ 30 lakh after post-Godhra riots in 2002, it alleged.