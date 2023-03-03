Minor Girl Tortured at Ashram in Chhattisgarh, Burning Coal Shoved in Her Mouth

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence)

A minor girl is battling for her life in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district after three workers of the Jai Gurudev Manas Ashram in the same district allegedly shoved burning coal into her mouth, the police told The Quint on Friday, 3 March.

The incident is reported to have occurred on the night of 24 February at the ashram, where three workers – Naresh Patel, Bhojram Sahu, and Rakesh Diwan – assaulted the minor with a burning log, allegedly in the presence of self-styled godman Ramesh Thakur, who is the director of the ashram.

Speaking to The Quint, Dharmendra Singh, the Superintendent of Mahasamund, said the accused tortured the girl as part of the ritual to "rid them of evil spirits."