Why Are BJP & Congress Courting 'Godman' Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham?

Over the past few weeks, Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri – popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar – has caught the imagination of many a Hindi news channels. His colourful attires are as eye-catching as his claims to 'guess' the problems of his devotees and his declaration that India should be a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

But it's hard to ignore the 26-year-old self-styled chief priest of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham temple, devoted to Lord Hanuman, for yet another reason.

Ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alike are seemingly courting the now familiar face.