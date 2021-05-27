‘Stop Beating Around the Bush’: Govt-Twitter Feud Escalates

Earlier in the day, Twitter had said it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after the Delhi Police visited its offices in Delhi and Gurugram.

Lending clarity on the IT rules, a Twitter spokesperson said it will strive to comply with applicable law in India, adding, ""But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law."

“We urge the Ministry of Electronics & IT to publish these standard operating protocols on procedural aspects of compliance for public consultation. We would request the Ministry to consider a minimum of three-month extension for Twitter to implement the rules,” Twitter said in a statement.

"We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public," the spokesperson added.