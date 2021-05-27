Concerned About Staff, Police Pressure: Twitter on Row With Govt

Microblogging platform Twitter said it was worried about the safety of its staff in India in a statement on Thursday, 27 May, days after the Delhi police visited its office to seek clarification on its tagging of Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet as "manipulated media".

Twitter said, "We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules."

The company's statement comes amid its clash with the government over the Congress toolkit row which the platform said has "caused potential threat to freedom of expression."