Delhi Clashes|No Permission for Jahangirpuri Shobha Yatra, FIR Filed: Police

Further investigation is in progress, the police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday had said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community. At least 24 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

DCP Northwest Usha Rangani had earlier stated that nine persons, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured and being treated in a hospital. One sub-inspector, named Meda Lal, who sustained a bullet injury, is in a stable condition, she added.

Earlier on Monday, stones were pelted at a Crime Branch team in Jahangirpuri by the family members of a suspect, the police said. One person has been detained in the matter.