Delhi Clashes|No Permission for Jahangirpuri Shobha Yatra, FIR Filed: Police
CP Rakesh Asthana said that action will be taken against all involved irrespective of class, creed, or community
The Shobha Yatra that led to communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April was carried out without due permission, the police said on Monday, 18 April.
An FIR has been registered against the organisers of the procession and one person has "joined the investigation," the police said.
"A case vide FIR no 441/22 dated 17/04/22 u/s 188 IPC has been registered against organisers for carrying out procession (in the evening of 16/04/22 in the area of PS Jahangirpuri) without any permission and one accused person has joined the investigation," the police said.
Further investigation is in progress, the police said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday had said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community. At least 24 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.
DCP Northwest Usha Rangani had earlier stated that nine persons, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured and being treated in a hospital. One sub-inspector, named Meda Lal, who sustained a bullet injury, is in a stable condition, she added.
Earlier on Monday, stones were pelted at a Crime Branch team in Jahangirpuri by the family members of a suspect, the police said. One person has been detained in the matter.
What Had Happened?
Inspector Rajeev Ranjan, who was deployed in the Jahangirpuri Police Station area, said in the First Information Report (FIR) statement that the Hanuman Jayanti procession was underway peacefully, but when it reached near C-Block mosque, a man with about five more people started arguing with those taking part in the procession.
Later, stone-pelting erupted from both sides, Ranjan said.
