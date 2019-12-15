‘Can Be Identified by Their Clothes’: PM Modi on CAA Protesters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 15 December, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Dumka, accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the Opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.

"The Congress party and its allies are creating a ruckus. They are indulging in arson because they did not get their way. Those who are creating violence can be identified by their clothes," he said.

Comparing Congress party and Pakistan, he attacked the former for holding protests outside Indian embassies across the world.