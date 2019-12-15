‘Can Be Identified by Their Clothes’: PM Modi on CAA Protesters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 15 December, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Dumka, accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the Opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.
"The Congress party and its allies are creating a ruckus. They are indulging in arson because they did not get their way. Those who are creating violence can be identified by their clothes," he said.
Comparing Congress party and Pakistan, he attacked the former for holding protests outside Indian embassies across the world.
On the citizenship law, Modi said that the Act has been brought in order to give respect to non-Muslims, who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and arrived in India before 31 December 2014.
"Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," he said.
Modi claimed that leaders of the Opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.
Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, "I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
