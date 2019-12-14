Citizenship Act Shows Govt’s True Intentions Toward NE: Protesters

Scores of people gathered at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, 14 December, to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

People from all walks of life came out in solidarity with those opposing the new law. Social activist Harsh Mander, who participated in the protests on Saturday. said that this law creates a hierarchy of citizens.

Protesters told The Quint that the Act shows the government’s “true intentions toward the people of Northeast”.

In view of the protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had closed entry and exit gates at the Janpath metro station.

Under the new law, non-Muslim communities who migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December 2014, facing “religious persecution” there, will be offered Indian citizenship.