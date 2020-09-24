CAG Pulls Up Rafale Jet Maker for Not Meeting Offset Commitment  

The fighter aircraft have HAMMER missiles, and will also be armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing their ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.

On 10 September, five Rafale aircraft were inducted in the IAF's 17 Squadron at Ambala Air Base in Haryana amid fanfare. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present during the induction ceremony, along with his French counterpart Florence Parly, who had stated that the deal was a stellar achievement for both countries.

“Rafale means a gust of wind if you are poetic and can also mean a burst of fire in a battlefield,” she had said.

More of these advanced combat aircraft are set to arrive in India in November.