‘New Bird in Arsenal’: IAF to Formally Induct Rafale Jets Today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with his French counterpart Florence Parly will be chief guests for the event.
The first batch of five Rafale aircraft will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force Station in Ambala on Thursday, 10 September.
Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, will be attending the induction ceremony in Ambala, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Prior to the event, she received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi.
Singh also met Parly at the Palam Air Force Station before leaving for Ambala, reported ANI, citing the Defence Minister’s Office.
The Rafale jets will be part of No 17 Squadron of the IAF, also known as 'Golden Arrows'.
Rajnath Singh, along with Florence Parly will be chief guests for the event, which will also be attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.
What Will Happen at the Induction Ceremony?
A day before the induction, Rajnath Singh tweeted saying, "The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades."
According to the IAF, the induction programme will include the ceremonial unveiling of the aircraft, a traditional 'sarva dharma puja', and air display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by the Sarang aerobatic team. A traditional water cannon salute will also be accorded to the jets.
The French delegation at the programme will also include the country’s Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain; Air General Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of Air Staff of the French Air Force; Dassault Aviation chairperson Eric Trappier, among others.
The ceremony comes days after the five Rafale jets flew over 8,000 km from France to India in late July and were welcomed by the IAF at the air force station in Ambala. The fleet comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater Rafale aircraft.
The induction ceremony also comes amid heightened tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.
