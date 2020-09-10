‘New Bird in Arsenal’: IAF to Formally Induct Rafale Jets Today

The first batch of five Rafale aircraft will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force Station in Ambala on Thursday, 10 September.



Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, will be attending the induction ceremony in Ambala, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Prior to the event, she received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi.

Singh also met Parly at the Palam Air Force Station before leaving for Ambala, reported ANI, citing the Defence Minister’s Office.