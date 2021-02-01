Budget 2021: What Do Experts and Industry Players Have to Say?

“COVID-19 has truly highlighted the importance of safe and efficient sanitation and we are happy to see the Budget 2021 take cognizance of the pertinent linkage between universal water and sanitation and universal health. The Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban outlay of Rs. 1,41,678 crore for a period of five years demonstrates an answer to “Toilet ke baad kya?,” Meera Mehta, member NFSSM Alliance and Executive Director of the Center for Water and Sanitation told The Indian Express.

She added that due to this budget there will be, ‘a nationwide effort towards complete Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (adoption of NFSSM Policy, 2017) – from ODF to ODF + and ODF++ − source segregation of garbage, reduction of air pollution, reduction in single use plastics, dealing with waste from construction and demolition activities and bio-remediation of all legacy waste dump sites – directly impacting the environment’.

Also speaking to The Indian Express is V Srinivas Chary, Director, Centre for Energy, Environment, ASCI and member of NFSSM alliance. Chary said that the Budget was a game-changing one, from the perspective of inclusive sanitation and human waste management. "The Hon’ble Finance Minister announced Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore for complete Fecal Sludge Management, Wastewater Treatment, Source Segregation, Management of Waste from Urban Construction, and Bioremediation of Legacy Dump Sites. It is heartening to see fecal sludge and septage management mentioned in her speech and the inclusion of urban development in the agenda,” he said.