Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: Centre to Meet Chief Secys of States

Several people were injured after the people of the two states engaged in a violent clash on Sunday. The situation is now under control in the Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, NDTV reported.

The Assam government in its press release stated that Forest and Environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya along with senior officials visited Lailapur on Sunday and took stock of the situation, the minister also assured its residents that the administration would come to their aid, IANS reported.