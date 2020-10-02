Villagers in Assam Declare Woman ‘Witch’, Behead Her

The incident took place in Langhin Rahimapur under the Dokmoka Police Station in Assam, reported CNN News18.

According to the report, angry villagers attacked Ramawati Halua, the widow, in her house with sharp weapons. When the teacher, Bijoy Gaur, tried to intervene, both were brutally murdered.

Their bodies were then beheaded by the villagers who offered prayers to ward off evil and dragged across a river and be cremated at a distance.

The villagers also tried to attack Halua's teenage daughter who escaped and narrated the incident to the police.

"All accused belong to the same community and the incident was reported from elsewhere. The people are economically to backward and are loaded with superstitious beliefs. We will now prepare a charge sheet and if the court convicts them then only we can say that we reached a logical conclusion," said Karbi Anglong, SP, Debojit Deuri to News18.

(With inputs from News18)