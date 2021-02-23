Bombay HC Upholds Bail Granted to Alleged ISIS Youth Areeb Majeed

Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 23 February, upheld the bail granted to Kalyan youth Areeb Majeed, accused of ISIS links, by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in March 2020. The order was upheld on grounds of 'long pendency of trial’, setting aside its findings on the merits of the case.

Majeed will be released on bail pending trial with stringent conditions on furnishing personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh and sureties. He will not be permitted to leave Kalyan and will have to report to nearest police station two times a day for two months.

After Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who was representing the NIA, requested a stay on the order, the court rejected the plea stating that “this is a question of liberty and that the detention of the accused for this long worked in his favour."

Majeed had spent over six years in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, The Indian Express reported.