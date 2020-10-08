‘ISIS Module’: NIA Arrests Two Men Who Allegedly Funded Radicals

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday, 8 October arrested two men, one from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka in connection with the alleged ISIS module in Bengaluru, which the NIA had busted in September this year.

NIA said that the duo allegedly created a Quran Circle to radicalise Muslim youth in Bengaluru and also fund their trips to conflict-riddled zones in Syria, where they were to assist ISIS terrorists. NIA says that two such youths, who were sent abroad by the accused Abdul Ahamed Cader and Irfan Nasir, died fighting in Syria.