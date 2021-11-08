Bombay HC Asks Nawab Malik to Reply to Defamation Suit in Court

"If you can give reply on Twitter then you better reply here also".

That is what Justice Jamdar of the Bombay High Court said before passing an order that requires Maharashtra government minister Nawab Malik to file a reply to the defamation suit against him by Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede, father of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, Bar and Bench reported on Monday, 8 November.

The court said that Malik should file his reply by Tuesday.

Advocate Arshad Shaikh, appearing on behalf of Wankhede, asked if Malik could be stopped from further defaming the Wankhede family on any kind of media till the high court concluded its judgment.