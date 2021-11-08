'Is Your Sister-in-Law in Drugs Business?' Nawab Malik's New Attack on Wankhede
Defending himself against the Maharashtra minister's charge, Wankhede has denied any link to the drugs case.
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, in the latest among a volley of attacks against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has alleged that that Wankhede's sister-in-law is involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs.
In a tweet posted on Monday, 8 November, Wankhede wrote:
"Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof."
The Nationalist Congress Party leader also attached details of the case against Redkar in the tweet.
Defending himself against Malik's charge, Wankhede denied any link to the case.
"I wasn't even in service when the case happened in January 2008. I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.
Malik's latest claim follows a slew of other allegations made by the minister against Wankhede, who has been accused of bribery in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan.
Malik had previously accused Wankhede of using forged documents to get a government job under the Scheduled Castes (SCs) category. He had also claimed that Wankhede was a Muslim, and that the senior NCB officer had lied about his religion.
Meanwhile, the NCB has initiated a probe, headed by a five-member team, into the allegations of bribery against Wankhede.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.