ADVERTISEMENT

Body of Student Found in Drain Near Galgotias University in Greater Noida

The student had been missing since 12 October.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Body of Student Found in Drain Near Galgotias University in Greater Noida
i

The body of a 22-year-old student was found in a drain near Galgotias University in Greater Noida on Saturday, 15 October. The student had been missing since 12 October.  

There are no apparent injuries on the body of the deceased, said the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.  

The deceased has been identified as Yashasvi Raj, a third-year student of B.Sc Agriculture at Galgotias University.  
Also Read

'His Siblings Fear School Now’: Kin of Boy Beaten to Death, Allegedly by Teacher

'His Siblings Fear School Now’: Kin of Boy Beaten to Death, Allegedly by Teacher
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Additional SP Vishal Pandey:

“The police had been searching for the student continuously. On Saturday afternoon, the student's body was found in a drain about 800 meters away from the university. "

"There are no apparent injuries on his body," he added.

" A watch and a wallet were found with his body. He had gone out with his friends on 12 October. We are currently investigating the matter.” 

On 13 October, the student's maternal aunt lodged a missing complaint at the Dankaur police station. The student hails from Patna in Bihar.  

Also Read

Indian-Origin Student Killed in Purdue University Dorm: Who Was Varun Chheda?

Indian-Origin Student Killed in Purdue University Dorm: Who Was Varun Chheda?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×