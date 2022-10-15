Body of Student Found in Drain Near Galgotias University in Greater Noida

According to Additional SP Vishal Pandey:

“The police had been searching for the student continuously. On Saturday afternoon, the student's body was found in a drain about 800 meters away from the university. "

"There are no apparent injuries on his body," he added.

" A watch and a wallet were found with his body. He had gone out with his friends on 12 October. We are currently investigating the matter.”

On 13 October, the student's maternal aunt lodged a missing complaint at the Dankaur police station. The student hails from Patna in Bihar.