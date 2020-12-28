BJYM Rally Sparks Communal Clashes in Ujjain: What We Know So Far

The individuals booked under the NSA include Ayaz Mohammad, Wasim Aslam, Shadab Akram and Altu Aslam.

Three others were booked on charges of attempt to murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and giving false statement. Two of these three were women, while one of them has been arrested, another is absconding, The Indian Express reported.

Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Ujjain Superintendent of Police, was quoted in the report as saying: “Begum Bagh area is communally sensitive and those booked under the NSA had criminal records. The police investigation is objective and FIR has been recorded from both sides. In the first FIR, seven people have been booked, the second FIR is against unidentified persons, while in the third FIR, a person from the rally has been identified.”