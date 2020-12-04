Bhopal Healthcare Workers Lathi-Charged for Protesting Job Losses

Speaking about the incident, DIG Irshad Wali said workers didn’t have permission to organise the protest for even a single day, reported The New Indian Express.

Bhopal ASP Rajat Saklecha told India Today that the protesters were sitting in Neelam Park without permission.

"They were protesting for the past four days and had met the state health minister and MP. Their demands were forwarded to the CM. Still, they were protesting without permission. They were asked to vacate the venue after this, some of them tried to attack police and a cop was injured. Minimum force used for arrest," he said to India Today.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath condemned the violence on the healthcare workers on Twitter.

"The corona warriors, who have been risking their lives during this raging pandemic, were protesting over legitimate demands in Bhopal. Then, instead of ensuring justice for them, they were lathi-charged. Those who are entitled to respect are being treated like criminals?" wrote Nath on Twitter.