BJP Received 60% Of Electoral Bonds Sold Till March 2019

The current ruling dispensation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received Rs 14,50,89,05,000 crore (Rs 1,450 cr) worth electoral bonds and the Congress received Rs 3,83,26,01,000 crore (Rs 383 cr) worth electoral bonds in the Financial Year (FY) 2018-19 reveals annual audit reports filed by the respective political parties to the Election Commission of India (EC).

Clearly, the BJP bagged a whopping 57% (approx) and the Congress 15% (approx) of the total number of electoral bonds sold worth Rs 2,551 crore (approx) in FY 2018-19.

While in FY 2017-18, the electoral bonds worth Rs 222 crore were sold only in the month of March 2018, the BJP bagged 95% of it – worth Rs 210 crore.