BJP Picks Sushil Modi For Rajya Sabha Bypoll in Bihar

The BJP has picked former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar set to be held on 14 December.

The Rajya Sabha bypoll will fill the vacant seat left by the demise of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

The term of the Upper House seat that Ram Vilas Paswan occupied till his death on 8 October is till 2 April 2024.