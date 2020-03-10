Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Why Did Jyotiraditya Scindia Quit Congress?

Matters became even worse for him when his main backer, Rahul Gandhi, quit as Congress president in July 2019. This Congress’ old guard became much stronger and this included Scindia’s main rivals in MP – Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh.

The two leaders buried their own differences and actively tried to sideline Scindia from the state. Scindia on his part, gave a number of rather public hints regarding his disaffection – such as his support for the Narendra Modi government’s move against Article 370 or by removing the Congress party from his Twitter bio. He was also appointed as the chief of the Congress screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, but he left the country even before the elections were over.

The last straw came last month, when Kamal Nath once again scuttled Scindia’s demands of being nominated to the Rajya Sabha or being made chief of the Madhya Pradesh Congress. This is what finally led to Scindia’s departure.

For the BJP, this was a win-win situation. It has given it a chance to bring down yet another Congress government after Karnataka and it also takes away one of the Congress’ most articulate faces.