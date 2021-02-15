Bhopal: Ex-BJP MLA, 16 Others Held on V-Day for Love Jihad Attacks

In another instance of vandalism, a group of ten people, including three women, barged into the Cowboy Restro Bar near Bittan market and vandalised the establishment.

A 28-year-old man identified as Rahul Yadav said in his complaint that the group, whose members said they were workers of the Shiv Sena, began verbally abusing customers at the restaurant.

“My workers in the restaurant and I tried to intervene, and during the process, we also suffered minor injuries. They damaged the furniture inside and then left,” he added, The Indian Express reported.